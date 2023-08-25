2 formally charged in state investigation of daycare center after allegations of child abuse

Two people now have been indicted on charges stemming from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office investigation of verbal and physical abuse at the Victorum Learning Center in Celina.

Stephanie Lawrence, 42, of St. Marys, is charged with assault and endangering children. According to court records, Lawrence has been served a court summons and is expected to be in court Wednesday, Aug. 30, for an initial appearance.

Loren Nelson, 43, of Dayton, is charged with obstructing official business. The sheriff’s office has confirmed to News Center 7 that Nelson has been served her summons to be in court. She has been given an Aug. 28 court date, according to court records.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.

News Center 7 has reached out to county Prosecutor Erin Minor for comment. She has not responded to our request by Friday afternoon.

This news organization also reached out to the learning center for comment. No one there answered a phone call.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.



