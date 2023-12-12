2 former Afghan politicians sanctioned as Biden admin. attacks int'l corruption

The administration U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday unleashed a slew of anti-corruption means, including sanctions against two former Afghan politicians. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two former Afghan politicians and 44 associated companies on accusations of perpetrating a corruption scheme that stole millions of dollars from U.S. government-funded contracts.

The sanctions were announced Monday, International Anti-Corruption Day, as the Biden administration unleashed a slew of measures to combat what it describes as "an existential threat to prosperity, security and democracy" not only for Americans but for people around the world.

Rahman Rahmani, a former Afghan speaker of parliament, and his son, former Afghan parliament member Ajmal Rahami, are accused of using their Afghan companies to perpetrate what the Treasury described as a "complex procurement corruption scheme" that netted them millions.

"In nearly every step of their corruption scheme, the Rahmanis created opportunities to enrich themselves at the expense of others," the federal department said in a statement.

According to U.S. officials, the Rahmanis artificially inflated the price of fuel contracts they won to deliver fuel to Afghan security forces, fraudulently imported and sold tax-free fuel and under delivered fuel owed by their contracts as well as used their positions in the Afghan parliament to perpetuate their corruption.

The Treasury also accuses the pair of having bribed their way into parliament.

Of the 41 companies hit with punitive measures for being owned or having acted on behalf of the Rahmanis, 21 were German, eight were Cypriot, six were Emirati, two were Afghan and Austrian and one was dutch and another was Bulgarian.

Another two German companies and a Dutch company were sanctioned for their involvement in the scheme.

"Today's designations underscore Treasury's commitment to holding accountable those who seek to exploit their privileged positions for personal benefit," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

The sanctions by the Treasury also coincide with the State Department designating more than 30 people -- including the Rahmanis as well as other current and former foreign officials and their immediate family members -- for entry bans "due to their involvement in significant corruption," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today's actions target corrupt actors around the world who have misused their public office for personal gain," he added.

Fighting corruption has been a core national security priority of President Joe Biden's administration, and he has taken several actions during his time in the White House to curb this existential threat.

On Monday, Biden signed a presidential proclamation to suspend entry to immigrants and nonimmigrants who have enabled corruption, making the United States the first country to create a visa restriction authority for those who participate in this type of crime.

"Through a variety of tools to promote accountability, the United States has designated more than 200 individuals and entities for acts related to corruption in 2023," Blinken said.

"The United States will continue to coordinate with allies and partners and use all available tools to address corruption in all its forms and promote accountability for malign actors."