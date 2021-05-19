2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia

Two former Colorado police officers have been charged in connection with an arrest in which a 73-year-old woman who has dementia is alleged to have suffered multiple injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

Austin Hopp, the onetime Loveland police officer who was recorded on body camera video tackling the woman, Karen Garner, on June 26, was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, official misconduct and attempt to influence a public servant, said Gordon McLaughlin, the district attorney for Colorado's 8th Judicial District.

Bodycam video shows a police officer bringing a 73-year-old woman who has dementia to the ground in Loveland, Colo. (The Life & Liberty Law Office)

Fellow former officer Daria Jalali was charged with failure to report use of force, failure to intervene and official misconduct, McLaughlin said.

A federal lawsuit alleges that Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist after she was slammed to the ground and hogtied.

The altercation was recorded on police body camera video and made public by Garner's attorney, Sarah Schielke.

Garner was walking home when she was stopped by Hopp on suspicion of stealing $13.88 worth of items from a Walmart, her attorney has said.

Garner has dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate with people or understand others' communications, Schielke has said.

The body camera video shows Hopp asking Garner to stop. She shrugs and keeps walking before Hopp takes her to the ground.

Jalali arrives, and video shows them struggling with Garner before Hopp hogties her and forces her into the back of a police car.

At a news conference Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Ticer said that while he cannot comment on specific allegations, "I fully support these charges."

Ticer said he was "not surprised" by the charges against the two former officers, who he said had no previous disciplinary actions on their records and are "no longer in any way associated with our department."

"My reaction is: We have two former employees who were charged with crimes. They do not work here, so our reaction is extreme disappointment as a community, as a police department, as human beings — we are very upset about it," he said.

Ticer said a majority of his officers have recently undergone Alzheimer's awareness training and will undergo additional de-escalation training next month. He said the training is meant to help officers use "time and distance" to "slow down" encounters with the public.