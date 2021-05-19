2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia

2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia
David K. Li and Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read

Two former Colorado police officers have been charged in connection with an arrest in which a 73-year-old woman who has dementia is alleged to have suffered multiple injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

Austin Hopp, the onetime Loveland police officer who was recorded on body camera video tackling the woman, Karen Garner, on June 26, was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, official misconduct and attempt to influence a public servant, said Gordon McLaughlin, the district attorney for Colorado's 8th Judicial District.

Bodycam video shows a police officer bringing a 73-year-old woman who has dementia to the ground in Loveland, Colo. (The Life &amp; Liberty Law Office)
Bodycam video shows a police officer bringing a 73-year-old woman who has dementia to the ground in Loveland, Colo. (The Life & Liberty Law Office)

Fellow former officer Daria Jalali was charged with failure to report use of force, failure to intervene and official misconduct, McLaughlin said.

A federal lawsuit alleges that Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist after she was slammed to the ground and hogtied.

The altercation was recorded on police body camera video and made public by Garner's attorney, Sarah Schielke.

Garner was walking home when she was stopped by Hopp on suspicion of stealing $13.88 worth of items from a Walmart, her attorney has said.

Garner has dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate with people or understand others' communications, Schielke has said.

The body camera video shows Hopp asking Garner to stop. She shrugs and keeps walking before Hopp takes her to the ground.

Jalali arrives, and video shows them struggling with Garner before Hopp hogties her and forces her into the back of a police car.

At a news conference Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Ticer said that while he cannot comment on specific allegations, "I fully support these charges."

Ticer said he was "not surprised" by the charges against the two former officers, who he said had no previous disciplinary actions on their records and are "no longer in any way associated with our department."

"My reaction is: We have two former employees who were charged with crimes. They do not work here, so our reaction is extreme disappointment as a community, as a police department, as human beings — we are very upset about it," he said.

Ticer said a majority of his officers have recently undergone Alzheimer's awareness training and will undergo additional de-escalation training next month. He said the training is meant to help officers use "time and distance" to "slow down" encounters with the public.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

    A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground and pinned her against the hood of his patrol car is facing criminal charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday. Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year's arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

  • Laughing Cops Charged for Violent Arrest of Woman With Dementia

    YouTubeTwo former Colorado police officers face charges after they violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last summer—and then laughed while watching gruesome body-cam footage of the incident back at the police station.Ex-Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct in relation to the June 26, 2020, arrest of Karen Garner, who was tackled and handcuffed for leaving a Walmart with unpaid goods.The other cop who assisted in Garner’s arrest, 27-year-old Daria Jalali, was charged with failure to report the use of force by a peace officer, failure to intervene, and first-degree official misconduct, according to online court records.Surveillance footage released last month revealed that after the arrest—in which Hopp tackled Garner to the ground and handcuffed her against his cruiser—the officers went back to the station and watched their body-cam footage of the incident as Garner sat in a cell for hours.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and other officers as they gathered to watch. “What popped?” another officer asked.“I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied, before later adding: “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningWhile warrants have been issued for both officers, it was not immediately clear if they were in custody as of Wednesday morning. The charges come after the 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team completed a review of the arrest, which elicited national attention. Gordan McLaughlin, the 8th Judicial district attorney, is expected to hold a press conference about the results of the review.In April, Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers who arrested her, claiming they broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder during an excessively violent assault.According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they “refused to let her pay” and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.When she indicated she could not understand him—which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia—Hopp “violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her” while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.“In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees),” the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers’ “aggression” during the arrest.Colorado Hubby Charged With Killing Suzanne Morphew Tried to Influence FBI Agent: Docs“Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner—instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours,” the suit added.The surveillance footage from the police station showed that the officers were seemingly too preoccupied reliving the assault to help Garner.“It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day,” Jalali said in the footage.Jalali and Hopp resigned from the Loveland Police Department on April 30 amid an internal investigation. Another officer who was seen watching the footage at the police station also resigned.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Editorial: Why is Kevin de León trying to stall a transit- and climate-friendly project in Eagle Rock?

    L.A. supports safety and sustainability on paper. But ambitious plans to remake the city's streets are often scaled back or dropped when there is some opposition.

  • Tom Cruise sells Colorado mountain retreat for $39.5 million

    In Colorado, Tom Cruise just sold an action-packed estate with a dirt bike course and snowmobile track for his full asking price of $39.5 million.

  • Wake school policy aims for ‘equity for all students.’ Critics say it’s Marxist.

    A draft equity policy for the school system calls for rooting out culturally biased instructional materials and educational practices.

  • Colorado aims to set stricter limits on cannabis concentrates, medical marijuana

    Data: Colorado Department of Revenue, 2019. Chart: Michelle McGhee/AxiosColorado leaders want to make it harder to get high-potency marijuana concentrates, but a new bill that advanced Tuesday stops short of imposing THC caps.Why it matters: Backed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the legislation represents a rare effort to crack down on the state's first-in-the nation marijuana industry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In recent years, lawmakers approved new laws that loosened regulations on the industry and made it easier than ever to smoke or ingest cannabis in the state. The new legislation is designed to address loopholes in current law that the sponsors believe allow teenagers to better access marijuana concentrates.What's happening: The legislation aims to make it harder for medical marijuana — which enjoys fewer regulations — to get passed to others by:Requiring a doctor to take more steps to authorize a medical marijuana card, particularly for those aged 18-20.Creating a medical marijuana purchase tracking system to prevent looping, in which patients can visit multiple stores to exceed the per-purchase cap.Limiting most single-day purchases to 8 grams, instead of the current 40 grams.Other elements of the legislation require the state to conduct a public information campaign about high-potency THC; provide $3 million for scientific research; and set rules for new individual packaging.What they're saying: A Medical Center of Aurora psychiatrist called cannabis use and addiction an "emerging epidemic ... that threatens to swallow the lives of a whole generation of Coloradans."Weiser, a Democrat, called teenage use of high-THC products "a critical public health challenge."Get smart: Concentrates — such as vape cartridges, wax, dab and shatter — represent about one-third of the state's marijuana market.The average potency of concentrates is 69%, compared to 18% for a pre-rolled joint.Since adult-use legalization in 2014, concentrate sales increased eightfold, faster than any other type of product.A 2019 survey of Colorado high school students found 10% dabbed at least once in the last 30 days, compared to 7% in 2017.Between the lines: The legislation is actually a political win for the cannabis industry because the sponsors did not include potency caps as initially planned, and top advocates are supportive of the intent.Still, the industry wants to see the language about the research change because they say it would likely produce a predetermined negative outcome.The Marijuana Industry Group also opposes the lower limits on medical marijuana purchases.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blinken says U.S. received more information on Gaza high-rise bombing

    REYKJAVIK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations. "We did seek further information from Israel on this question," Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik. Israel's military said its fighter jets struck the multi-storey building because it was being used by the groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and that terrorist attacks were directed from there, but has not made public any evidence for that claim.

  • Ethiopian troops search hospital for enemy 'soldiers': doctors

    Ethiopian soldiers interrogated patients at a hospital in the country's war-hit Tigray region twice this week in an apparent search for enemy fighters, two doctors told AFP Wednesday.

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

    Heavy rain kept pounding parts of Texas and Arkansas before moving over Louisiana on Wednesday, prompting rescues of people trapped by high water and adding to the misery for people whose homes and cars were flooded by an earlier drenching. In central Arkansas, at least 15 people were rescued from flash flooding after heavy rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday, emergency officials said. Flood watches remained in effect for much of Arkansas on Wednesday and some areas could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain through Thursday, the weather service in Little Rock said.

  • The Range Rover was being sold for $4,500. Detectives say it’s a high-end theft ring

    Seven people — including three minors — were arrested earlier this month after detectives say they stole a Range Rover, stripped it of its GPS tracking system and then tried to sell it for $4,500, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Mayor Lyles, City Council slated to keep hefty salary increases. Here’s why.

    The proposal is part of the $2.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

  • Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives. Hannah-Jones was offered a position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the school announced last month. Hannah-Jones is an investigative journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine.

  • Defense says Durst had no motive, didn't kill close friend

    In a blunt rejection of what prosecutors told jurors a day earlier, a defense lawyer said Wednesday that multimillionaire Robert Durst had no motive to murder his close friend Susan Berman and had nothing to do with her shooting. “Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn't know who did,” attorney Dick DeGuerin said in an abbreviated opening statement following a 14-month recess because of the pandemic. “Bob Durst had no motive and nothing to gain by the death of Susan Berman.”

  • Hamas lays down its terms as calls for a ceasefire get louder

    Almost 220 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed since the violence erupted, but calls for a ceasefire are getting louder.

  • A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to support victims of the mysterious 'Havana Syndrome' affecting US diplomats and spies

    Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Susan Collins, Mark Warner, and Marco Rubio introduced the "Havana Syndrome" legislation on Wednesday.

  • Jana Kramer said breast implants gave her a 'divorce body.' Here's the science behind breakup makeovers.

    The country singer got breast implants amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

  • Don Lemon responds to Joe Rogan saying 'straight white men' will be silenced: 'You’re aggrieved now?'

    Don Lemon called out prolific podcaster Joe Rogan Tuesday night for comments he made on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Speaking about cancel culture and wokeness, Rogan said that he believes society is heading toward a place in which straight white males will be silenced. While Lemon agrees there’s a debate to be had, he thinks Rogan has got it wrong. “There is an important debate right now about cancel culture and wokeness, questions about what either term even means and what happens if it goes too far. There are legitimate questions about that,” Lemon said. “But acknowledging the oppression, discrimination or differences of others does not silence anyone else.” Rogan has received backlash in recent months for comments he’d made about wildfires in Oregon, and more recently for statements about the COVID-19 vaccine. Lemon acknowledged that Rogan apologized in both cases, but also pointed out that he was utterly unaffected by either situation. “No matter what he has said, he has not been silenced. He has a huge megaphone with millions of loyal listeners, all of whom every single day say whatever they want,” Lemon said. “Joe Rogan is part of the conversation. There’s a lot I can go on about, especially about straight white men. You’re aggrieved now? Okay. No one is stopping Joe Rogan or any other straight white man from expressing themselves, period.”

  • Gov. Greg Abbott signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill banning most abortions in Texas

    Fetal heartbeat may be detected at 6 weeks after a woman's period, before some realize they're pregnant. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban Wednesday.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.