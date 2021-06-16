2 former Fort Worth police officers announce bids for Tarrant County Commissioners Court

Two former Fort Worth police officers have announced their bid for the Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat for the March 1, 2022, Republican primary.

This comes after J.D. Johnson announced Tuesday that he would not seek reelection after serving more than 30 years on the court, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the county’s history.

Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, J.D. Johnson’s son and current Precinct 4 Constable, and Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, are Fort Worth police veterans. Johnson is a 30-year veteran while Ramirez spent 15 years on the force.

Johnson describes himself as a “strong conservative Republican” who will work for lower property taxes, public safety and better infrastructure. He said the county and Precinct 4 have been growing at an “unbelievable rate” causing problems such as crime and traffic.

He will try to give the sheriff and the district attorney the resources they need to keep the crime rate low as the county continues to grow.

Johnson said he doesn’t believe his father gives him an advantage in the race. Instead, he said his experience as an officer and his four and a half years as constable gives him an edge.

“I know how the county works,” he said.

Johnson has garnered endorsements from his father; Tom Wilder, county district clerk; Wendy Burgess, county tax assessor; and Mary Louise Nicholson, the county clerk.

Ramirez said his track record of business and negotiating success is needed in a county that he believes has fallen behind in both infrastructure projects and business developments.

“Every day our roads get more congested, our schools get more crowded, and our public safety system is stretched thinner,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said J.D. Johnson did a good job during his time on the court, but believes it is time for a new generation of leadership. His priorities are building smart infrastructure, public safety and having better schools.

His endorsements include U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and city council members Cary Moon and Michael Crane.

The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. Voters will also select a new county judge after Glen Whitley announced in June he would not seek reelection, prompting Republicans Betsy Price and Tim O’Hare to run.