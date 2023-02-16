2 Fort Mill SC schools affected as police seek man who fled officers

Fort Mill schools were affected Thursday afternoon as police searched for a man who fled officers nearby, officials said.

A heavy police presence remains in Fort Mill along Springfield Parkway, S.C. 160, Tom Hall Street, and neighborhoods and wooded areas nearby, officials said.

Fort Mill Middle School and Fort Mill Elementary School were both placed on secure mode for a period of time Thursday afternoon, said Joe Burke, spokesman for the Fort Mill school district.

Secure mode means all students and staff are brought inside the buildings, and no one is allowed in or out, Burke said. Activities inside continued on, Burke said.

The perimeter of the police search does not include the campuses but school officials took the action because of the proximity, Burke said.

With such a heavy police presence along Springfield Parkway where both campuses are located next to each other north of S.C. 160, the district decided to go ahead with normal dismissal procedures Thursday afternoon, Burke said.

Parents were advised of the activity and dismissal decision by message, Burke said.

Schools were advised they could return to normal operations around 2:15 p.m., Burke said.

Police in area

Fort Mill police and other law enforcement were searching for a man who ran from officers in the area near Tom Hall Street where it intersects with Joe Louis Street, said Capt. Steven Bivins of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The area is east of downtown Fort Mill. It is close to residential neighborhoods and a commercial strip along Tom Hall Street.

The man was described as wearing gray pants and shirt and may possibly be armed, according to Bivins and a Facebook post from the police department.

As of 2:15 p.m., the subject was not in custody, Bivins said.

Fort Mill police, along with York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9, are searching for the man, Bivins said.

Anyone with information is asked to not approach the subject and call 911, police said.

Check back for updates on this story.