2 Fort Worth residents killed, child injured in Parker County crash early Sunday morning

Two people were killed and a 10-year-old hospitalized after a crash in Parker County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash killed 39-year-old Jonathan Gideon and 33-year-old Gustavo Herrera, who were both Fort Worth residents, according to DPS.

A preliminary investigation shows Gideon was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US 377 near Ranch Road in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when he hit Herrera’s vehicle head-on, according to DPS. The two adults were killed and the 10-year-old passenger in Herrera’s GMC Sierra was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital via LifeCare.

DPS has not yet determined what led Gideon to be in the wrong lane.

The child’s condition was not released.