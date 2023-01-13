2 Fort Worth suspects charged with capital murder in shooting death of Irving 20-year-old

Two people have been arrested and face murder charges in the Tuesday shooting death of a man in Irving, according to a news release from police.

Police have arrested Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and 20-year-old Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, both of Fort Worth, and said they will be charged with capital murder.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cowboys Parkway at the Waterford Apartments in response to a shooting call, according to the news release. There, police found a 20-year-old man lying inside the apartment and bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name will be released after next-of-kin have been notified.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and asked anybody with information to call 972-273-2020 or send tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.