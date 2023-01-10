2 found dead in Chesapeake home; person of interest in custody
Chesapeake police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Tuesday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street, in South Norfolk, following a report of people being injured.
Two people, who have not been named, were found dead in the home, according to a release from the Chesapeake Police Department.
Police have a person of interest in custody.
The investigation is ongoing. A cause of death for the two victims was not released.
This is a developing story.
Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com