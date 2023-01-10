2 found dead in Chesapeake home; person of interest in custody

Chesapeake police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street, in South Norfolk, following a report of people being injured.

Two people, who have not been named, were found dead in the home, according to a release from the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. A cause of death for the two victims was not released.

This is a developing story.

