2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder

A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police.

Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just a few minutes later, at 11:57 p.m., officers were called to a home less than a mile away on Londonderry Dr. where they found 25-year-old Juan Jose Montalvo dead near the driveway from several gunshot wounds.

Police say they were quickly able to connect the two victims to the same incident.

Investigators quickly identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect and arrested him on two counts of malice murder, tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated assault. His identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if the shooting took place in one or both locations.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or the possible motive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: