2 found dead in DeLand domestic shooting, deputies say

Two adults have died after a domestic shooting Sunday, Volusia County Sheriff’s said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in DeLand just before 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims were dead.

VCSO said the shooter surrendered and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

