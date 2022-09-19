2 found dead in DeLand domestic shooting, deputies say
Two adults have died after a domestic shooting Sunday, Volusia County Sheriff’s said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call in DeLand just before 8 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims were dead.
VCSO said the shooter surrendered and is being interviewed by law enforcement.
See a map of the scene below:
