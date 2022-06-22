2 found dead of gunshot wounds in Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND — Two adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at a home on Birchwood Drive on Wednesday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., Cumberland police went to 28 Birchwood Drive, where they found both bodies, according to Police Chief Matthew J. Benson.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two knew each other and the shooting was an "isolated incident," Benson said in a news release.

Police are on the scene Wednesday after a shooting on Birchwood Drive in Cumberland.

"All other residents were found to be unharmed inside the home," Benson said, emphasizing that there is no danger to the community.

Benson said he had no additional information to provide.

"The Cumberland Police Department offers its thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and loved ones of those who were affected by this tragedy," said the release.

On Birchwood Drive, police cordoned off the yard outside a nicely kept, Cape-style house with tan siding and black shutters. There was a free-standing basketball hoop, and a trampoline on the front lawn.

The police investigation at the house, which drew assistance from Rhode Island State Police, continued through the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cumberland Shooting: 2 found dead of gunshot wounds on Birchwood Drive