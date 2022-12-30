2 found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in South Milwaukee

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday night, South Milwaukee police said.

The victims were found shot, police said, near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road.

The deaths are still under investigation by the South Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

South Milwaukee police said they're not releasing any other information at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 414-768-8060.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

