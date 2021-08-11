2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating

Aug. 11—Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home early this morning in Hamilton.

The two victims were found dead about about 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive, police said. The victims are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. Detectives remain at the scene.

Both victims were 90 years old, according to a police report.

The investigation is ongoing and open, pending a coroner's determination of the cause of death. But there is "no need for anyone to be alarmed in the neighborhood. The public is not in danger," said Hamilton police Officer Kristy Collins.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.