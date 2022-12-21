UPDATE: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide inside Orlando home, police say

Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening.

11 a.m. update:

Orlando police said the two people found dead inside of a home Tuesday evening died from an apparent murder-suicide shooting.

Officers believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot and killed Linda Prater-Cianfrano, 71, inside the home before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said a gun was found at the scene and they are still working to confirm the exact cause of death.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said.

READ: OPD ending year with more than 70% of city homicides solved

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Check back later for more information.

READ: Police: Man surrenders after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, 23, in Melbourne

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.