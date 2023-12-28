2 found dead inside Seal Beach home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Seal Beach home on Wednesday.

Seal Beach police received a call from an out-of-state relative claiming their brother was “having issues with their elderly mother.”

Officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Ocean Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities were not able to contact anyone inside the home at the time. Police found an unlocked door and entered the house to conduct a welfare check.

Two deceased adults were discovered inside, police said.

Their identities were not released as the events leading up to their death remain under investigation by Seal Beach detectives.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Seal Beach home on Dec. 27, 2023. (Seal Beach Police Department)

The Orange County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sergeant Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1128 or email jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.

