2 found dead in Mobley Park Apartments in Tampa, police say

Two people were found dead in a Tampa apartment Tuesday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were called to the Mobley Park Apartments for a welfare check and discovered the bodies around 5 p.m., the agency said in a news release at 10:15 p.m.

A death investigation is underway, but police said it “appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat or danger to the community.”

The investigation is ongoing.

