2 found dead in Pinellas home, deputies say

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home in unincorporated Clearwater on Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at a home at 1825 Stancel Drive around 2 p.m., the two people both were dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” Sgt. Amanda Sinni, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Times.

The investigation still is ongoing, Sinni said, but “there is no known threat to the public.”

Shortly before 7 p.m., a heavy law-enforcement presence still was visible at the scene and investigators were seen carrying boxes out of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify either the man or the woman.

No additional details were available as of this writing.

This is a developing story.