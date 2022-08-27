2 found dead in South Venice; Sheriff's Office says no threat to public

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in South Venice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Friday in South Venice.

The investigation is located in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice, where two bodies were found, sheriff's officials said.

Without releasing any details about the victims, the Sheriff's Office said the incident was isolated in nature and there was no danger to the public as a result of the incident. But sheriff's officials did not provide any additional information about who was found dead or the circumstances.

As of Friday evening the 800 block of East Seminole Drive was shut down for the investigation. Residents were being asked to avoid the area.

No additional details were provided by the Sheriff's Office as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: 2 people found dead in South Venice