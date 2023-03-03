2 found dead in Sun City residence Thursday night, coroner says; police are investigating

Two people were found dead in a Sun City residence Thursday night, according to officials from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to a home in Sun City, an age-restricted planned community of about 10,000 residents in the Okatie area. Two individuals were found dead in the home, according to Sgt. Danny Allen, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Allen would not provide a specific location for the incident within Sun City, which spans over 5,000 acres across Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Allen would not say whether police believe foul play is involved, but said investigators believe the deaths to be an “isolated incident” that do not pose a threat to surrounding area.

This investigation is ongoing, Allen said.

This story will be updated as more details become available.