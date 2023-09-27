2 found guilty of killing 23-year-old Griffin man mistaken for rival gang member, officials say

A Spalding County jury found two teens guilty of murdering a 23-year-old man.

The investigation began on March 15, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. near a home on North 16th Street in Griffin.

Griffin police said DeQuavion McMullin, then-15, and Issac Reid, then-16, were dropped off in front of the home before they made their way behind the houses in the area.

McMullin and Reid then walked along a path coming out next to a home on Lake Avenue.

Authorities said this when they fired six shots at 23-year-old Wildarious Draggs, hitting him once in the chest, and killing him.

According to Griffin officials, the pair then made their way back along the path back out to North 16th Street.

The shooting was partially captured on a surveillance camera at a local business in the area.

They were both arrested and charged as adults.

The Spalding County District Attorney’s Office said during the trial it was revealed that the duo attempted to shoot a rival gang member but shot Draggs instead.

Reid was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and violation of the Georgia Street Gang, and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years.

McMullin was convicted of felony murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

