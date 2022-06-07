2 found shot in Newtown Pike area of Lexington. Victims say shooting happened elsewhere

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent two adults to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place sometime around 1:15 a.m., said Sgt. Nate Williams with the Lexington Police Department. Two adults, one man and one woman, were found in the 400 block of Oak Street with what were described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Accordingt to police, the victims said the shooting took place across town in the area Beaver Creek Drive, which is near the intersection of Man O War Boulevard and Richmond Road. Williams said police did find shell casings on Beaver Creek Drive.

No suspect information was available as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.