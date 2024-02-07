2 found shot in Portsmouth Food Lion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were found shot inside the Food Lion on London Blvd. in Portsmouth on Tuesday night, and one was taken into custody, police say.

Police they responded around 8:30 p.m. after a call for medical assistance at the store in the 1500 block of London Blvd.

One of the victims was treated at the scene for a non life-threatening injury and released. The other man, whose injury was also non life-threatening, was taken into custody.

Police investigate after two men were found shot inside the London Blvd. Food Lion in Portsmouth on Feb. 6, 2024 (WAVY image)

No other details in the case have been released, but police say the incident is ongoing.

