2 Franklin residents facing multiple charges from police pursuit

Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 5—A grand jury will determine whether two Franklin residents should be indicted on multiple felony charges as a result of a police pursuit last month.

Following a preliminary hearing March 31 in Eaton Municipal Court, James W. Worley, 44 of Franklin, and Shannon L. Lamb, 33, were both bound over to a Preble County grand jury for further consideration and possible indictment. Both are being held in the Preble County Jail.

Worley was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Lamb was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

In addition to charges filed last month, Worley has an outstanding arrest warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Lamb has an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County.

Preble County Sheriff's deputies arrested Worley and Lamb following a short pursuit about 3:30 a.m. March 25.

A deputy was checking a used car lot at Ohio 122 and Greenbush Road saw a vehicle in a wooded area near the business. Upon approaching the suspect's vehicle, the suspect's vehicle fled the area. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the pursuit began, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle fled east on Greenbush Road and ended near a ravine/wooded area on Oxford Road in Montgomery County.

The suspects in the vehicle fled on foot. A K-9 from Camden police was requested after a perimeter was set up with the assistance of German Twp. and Germantown police and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers. After the K-9 arrived, a track was conducted, and the suspects were found hiding in a wooded area. They were both taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the suspect's vehicle where they allegedly found ski masks, gloves, a car jack, jack stands, chain cutters and other tools used for stealing catalytic converters from cars, less than (3) grams of methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office also said the female passenger allegedly admitted to traveling to Preble County for the purpose of stealing converters.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

