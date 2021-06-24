2 Frederick men charged with murder of Brunswick teen

Jun. 24—Two suspects in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Frederick two months ago have been charged with murder.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives on Thursday arrested Edward Dwimoh, 18, in the death of Brunswick resident Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, police said in a news release. Dwimoh, of Frederick, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Already in custody, and charged in Cooke's death, is 20-year-old Tyree Haynes, also of Frederick. He's charged with first- and second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, police said. It wasn't immediately clear when Haynes was taken into custody.

Dwimoh and Haynes are being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. They were arrested without incident. Charges relating to the case were not available in online court records as of early Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's office deputies responded around 2 a.m. on April 16 to the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, Cooke was dead on scene.

Dwimoh and Haynes were identified as suspects through video surveillance, witness accounts and "solid detective work," FCSO said in its news release.

Cooke's family started an online fundraiser to help cover the expenses of their loved one's funeral. As of Thursday, the GoFundMe raised just over $19,600 of its $10,000 goal.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Stears at 240-674-7677 and reference case No. 21-034259.

An earlier version incorrectly identified one of the suspects in the photos.

