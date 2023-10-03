2 Fresno County deputies pepper sprayed while trying to arrest suspect
Two deputies are recovering after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop in northwest Fresno.
Apple's first generation Watch is now officially obsolete, including the Hermes and $17,000 18-karat gold Watch Edition models.
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday Twitter's new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the group, known as the Rose City Nationalists, had their masks removed during a scuffle at an LGBTQ pride event in Oregon.
Over 708,000 Ford models (including the Bronco and the F-150) are part of an NHSTA investigation launched to determine the cause of an engine failure.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the majority of those who don't plan to buy the naloxone nasal spray cited "I don't think I'll need it" as the reason.
Discord has come back online after an hours-long outage, the instant messaging service confirmed on Friday morning. The company said the outage was due to the platform experiencing "unusual traffic spikes." The issues began at around 6 AM ET/3 AM PT, according to third-party web monitoring service Downdetector.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
An Airbnb cleaning specialist shared her recipe for all-natural dusting spray — and people are saying it keeps dust away for up to 2 weeks.
Serve up these delicious homemade eggs benedict with bacon and hollandaise sauce, and get ready for some raving reviews. The post Brunch is served with these homemade egg benedict! appeared first on In The Know.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go deep into the Damian Lillard trade to find out why the Blazers didn’t want to send him to Miami, which teams are vying for Jrue Holiday, and whether the Suns got better or worse.
In fact, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of Cloud and AI, estimated back in March that upwards of 40% of the code that developers were uploading to the AI developer tool GitHub Copilot was both "AI-generated and unmodified." Earlier this week, an Israel-based startup, Digma, announced $6 million in seed funding for a continuous feedback platform that runs locally on developers' machines and helps them analyze their code -- including generative AI-created code -- to identify issues. Today, a months-old, four-person, Bay Area-startup called Braintrust is taking the wraps off its own fresh funding round of $3 million.
Our host Andreas Joshua is here to prove that gourmet food made with fresh ingredients doesn't have to break the bank with his recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta. The post You only need $10 worth of ingredients to make this delicious, gourmet pasta dish at home appeared first on In The Know.
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million cars built between the 2010 and 2018 model years to replace a fuse that can start a fire.
Airports most directly feel the impact in any government shutdown. This time around, the risks for travelers and the airline industry are even higher as a deadline to reauthorize the FAA coincides with the shutdown.
Funding for startups in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) fell precipitously early this year. Fuse, a Bellevue, Washington-based early-stage venture outfit focused on PNW companies, today launched a $250 million investment fund focused on software and "AI-enabled" startups. The fund -- Fuse's second -- is backed by state-affiliated accounts, foundations, universities and what Fuse describes as "many of the most high-profile Seattle-based software executives."
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
Demand for the manual transmission remains low, but it's increasing among new- and used-car buyers as carmakers position it as the enthusiast's choice.
2024 Nissan Sentra asks $21,725, less than all rivals but the Kia Forte. Prices up $430, still waiting on improved fuel economy figures.
According to a new analysis of Bluesky's web traffic and mobile app usage, the would-be X competitor hit a daily active user record just after Musk announced he would begin charging all X users a small monthly fee to use its services. Musk's announcement was made during a livestreamed event on September 18, where the X owner explained that a subscription payment would be necessary in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. X users, meanwhile, didn't seem to like that news, as they sent rival Bluesky's numbers soaring.