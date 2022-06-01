Man hanging out with his friend shot twice in robbery gone wrong, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot twice during a robbery attempt, police say.

Officers say two men were hanging out in east Atlanta when they were robbed. During the robbery, the suspects shot one of the men twice, police said.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Tanner Street.

The friend who wasn’t shot picked the victim up, and drove him to Fire Station 4 in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue for immediate assistance. The friend was then taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have persons of interest and say they hope to make an arrest once speaking with witnesses, Hunt said.

