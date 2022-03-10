2 fugitives suspected of murder in Hawaii are arrested in Southern California

The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, where two men suspected of murder in Honolulu were last seen Tuesday before their arrests Wednesday by federal marshals and L.A. police in Southern California. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Two men suspected of killing a person in Hawaii were arrested in Southern California on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, was taken into custody by federal marshals and Los Angeles police around 4:18 p.m. on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim that was bound for Mexico, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Scott Hannon, 34, was arrested by federal marshals and Los Angeles police at 5:44 p.m. near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood, Honolulu police said.

The investigation that led to their arrests began around 10:30 a.m. Monday in Hawaii, which is two hours behind Pacific time, after officers were sent for a welfare check in the upscale community of Hawaii Loa Ridge, police said.

Hawaii Loa Ridge is a private subdivision in East Honolulu that boasts tennis courts, parks, a clubhouse and gatehouse security, according to the homeowners association website.

After an initial investigation, officers opened a missing person case, police said. Later Monday, detectives spoke with a 23-year-old man, later identified as Baron, who said that he was in a relationship with the missing person and that he lived at the home.

Baron allowed detectives to search the home, but the missing person wasn't found, police said.

"While at the home, detectives observed that there was a bathroom tub filled with a concrete-type substance," police said. "They also saw the first male leave the home with a second male."

The second man was later identified as Hannon.

Investigators eventually found the victim's body inside the bathtub, police said. Detectives upgraded the case to a homicide investigation and named Baron and Hannon as suspects.

Police believe the victim is 73-year-old Gary Ruby, the registered homeowner, according to KITV Channel 4 in Honolulu.

Officers were sent to the home after Ruby's brother, who lives on the mainland U.S., had not heard from him in more than a month, the station reported.

Before their arrests Wednesday in Southern California, Baron and Hannon had last been seen Tuesday near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, police said.

Authorities found Baron hiding in a crawl space under an enclosed bench at the back of the Greyhound bus, police said. They believe he pulled back a metal plate near the bus' rear bathroom and crawled under the bench seat.

Both men were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown L.A., Honolulu police said. Charges are pending.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.