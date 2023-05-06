2 Ga. college students kidnapped, sexually assaulted by stranger on their way home, prosecutors say

A Carroll County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women.

Prosecutors say two women were walking home from a school trip with the University of West Georgia when Brandon Rounsaville, 29, came up to them and told them he had a gun and would kill them if they didn’t do what he said.

When they got to the back of the building, he forced the women to undress and perform oral sex on him.

One was able to run to the front of the building and shout for help. Testimony at trial showed that Rounsaville chased and tackled her before dragging her to the parking lot and putting his fingers in her private area.

As she screamed, Rounsaville ran from the scene and the women called 911.

He was found less than half an hour later hiding under a bridge.

“This case was the nightmare that every female college student and her parents fear. A stranger, with no association with their university, kidnapped them and sexually assaulted them under threat of death. I cannot find the words to convey my reaction to this crime,” District Attorney Herb Cranford said.

Both women testified at trial and confirmed Rounsaville was their attacker. Prosecutors also brought forth evidence that both victims’ DNA was found on Rounsaville.

Earlier this week, a Carroll County jury convicted him of kidnapping with bodily injury, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of robbery by intimidation and two counts of terroristic threats.

Judge Michael Hubbard sentenced Rounsaville to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

