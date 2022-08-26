2 Gainesville brothers charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

Aug. 25—Two Gainesville teenagers were charged as adults in the armed robbery of a taxi driver after being taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24, during a second taxi driver robbery investigation, according to authorities.

Brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were charged with one count each of armed robbery.

The Mendozas were charged with the Aug. 19 armed robbery on Floyd Road, where a taxi driver responded to a call for service and was robbed at gunpoint.

The taxi driver complied with the suspects' demands for money, and the suspects took off.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating whether there are more people connected to the Floyd Road case.

Gainesville High went on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 24, after a report of another taxi driver armed robbery in the Lee Street area.

Gainesville Police took the Mendozas into custody, and the police have not released any new information on the case. It is unclear if they have been charged in relation to the Lee Street case.

The Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 25, the Mendozas are currently being held outside of Hall County.

Magistrate Court officials said the Mendozas would not have their first court appearance until Friday, Aug. 26, so no attorney information was available.