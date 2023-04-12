2 Gainesville teens arrested in shooting, charged with attempted murder

Two teenagers face first-degree murder charges after what police believe to be an attempted homicide Tuesday night.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Jacquez Hill, 18, and Terrex Thagard, 19, Tuesday night in connection with gunshots heard in northeast Gainesville.

The victim, who remains anonymous under Marsy’s Law, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police tape is strung up with police sirens flashing in the background.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue after receiving multiple calls from the area around 9:55 p.m. Once on scene, they found an abandoned white Chevrolet sedan stopped and still running in the middle of the roadway, an arrest report stated. A search of the vehicle found bullet casings across the front and back seats of the vehicle.

Hill and Thagard reemerged from a dark area about a block away and approached police, the report said. The two told GPD that they were in the area to pick up money from Hill's cousin when they began hearing gunshots.

Soon after pulling onto Northeast 23rd Ave, they said the vehicle, which belonged to Hill, broke down. They ran and hid until seeing the police arrive.

A follow-up search by a GPD K-9 searched the area where the teens came from and led to the discovery of a handgun and a ski mask. Last month, the city announced that it disbanded the K-9 unit.

Presumptive gunshot residue tests found residue on both Hill and Thagard and a .40 caliber bullet casing in the car matched the gun found by the K-9, police said.

The victim, who arrived at the UF Health Shands Emergency Center at Springhill, told police that he was walking along the street when people inside a white Chevrolet began shooting at him. He said he tried to run away after being shot.

Hill and Thagard were arrested soon after late Tuesday night and booked Wednesday morning. They’re currently in custody in the Alachua County Jail, and their bail is unknown.

Shootings in Gainesville

Tuesday's shooting marks at least the third similar event since Monday.

Early Monday morning, police responded to two separate shootings downtown that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth pedestrian was hit by a vehicle during the commotion as people were fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to GPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 352-393-7700.

