2 gang members found guilty of attempted murder

Jul. 27—Two gang members face multiple life sentences in prison after they were convicted of attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a perceived gang member and a woman who was an innocent bystander, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

A jury on July 21 and Tuesday convicted Ronald Goosby of several counts including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with true findings on all alleged gang and firearm enhancements, the DA's office reported.

Co-defendant Joshua Smith was convicted of attempted murder by means of premeditation and deliberation and lying in wait and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with true findings on all alleged gang, great bodily injury and firearm enhancements, the DA's office reported in a news release.

Prosecutors said Goosby and Smith met one another on March 18, 2022 at the Quik Shop Mini-Mart at 349 Union Ave.

"They targeted a perceived male gang rival with Smith shooting the male subject seven times, causing him serious injuries," the news release said. "During the shooting, an innocent female was shot as well."

They were arrested shortly after they fled.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11