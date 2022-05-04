2 Gastonia women face child abuse charges after toddler found dead in NC hotel

Two Gastonia women are facing murder and child abuse charges for the death of a 3-year-old boy, police said.

Chantrarica Nasha Matthews, 29, and her mother, Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, are currently in the Buncombe County jail, according to Asheville police.

Police said the boy was found dead and malnourished inside an Asheville hotel room on Monday. The women charged are his mother and grandmother and they were found in the room with him, officers said.

Investigators said the pair had been living at the hotel intermittently for some time.

The women were each charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse, and concealment of death.

They are each being held on a $95,000 bond for the child abuse and death concealment charges, but were not given a bond for the murder charge.

Anyone with information about the case can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

