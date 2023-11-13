2 Gaza hospitals shut down as fighting rages
Two of Gaza's largest hospitals have shut down citing constant Israeli bombardment in the area and a lack of supplies. Israel says it's offered aid, but it was refused.
As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.
With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
Understanding the arguments for and against Israel’s current operation against Hamas.
The heavy bombings in Gaza have taken a toll on reporters and their families.
A resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may seem more remote than ever. But experts say Israel can still fight Hamas in a way that leaves open the possibility of peace.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
