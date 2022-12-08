2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say

A Hall County man who kidnapped his two-year-old child from day care in September and took him to Puerto Rico was arrested on Monday, officials say.

For the past two months, the U.S. Marshals Service in Puerto Rico has been working to find the child kidnapped by his father London Stevens, who did not have custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said Stephens picked up his son from a day care facility in Oakwood, Georgia, on Sept. 28 and failed to drop him back off on Oct. 3, as agreed with the child’s mother.

The mother tried to get Stephens to return their child, but when he didn’t, she contacted the Oakwood Police Department. Investigators issued a warrant for Stephens out of Hall County on Oct. 28.

An investigation determined Stephens had left Georgia and fled to Puerto Rico. The US Marshals’ southeast fugitive task force and the USMS Puerto Rico Violent Offenders Task Force (PRVOTF) arrested Stephens on the warrant this week.

“We are fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to our primary fugitive apprehension mission. Our message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you,” said U.S. marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra.

TRENDING STORIES:

During their investigation, officials discovered Stephens had been in and out of numerous homeless shelters and Airbnbs around Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, Jordin Nuble-Myer, and the kidnapped child.

Puerto Rico state police arrested Stephens at approximately 8 p.m. Monday in Loiza, Puerto Rico, in relation to a home invasion there, officials said.

After his arrest, police learned Nuble-Myer was at a hotel in Condado, San Juan, with the missing child. When task force members approached her and requested she turn over the child, she complied and was arrested.

Story continues

The USMS turned over custody of the child to a family and child services social worker, who contacted the Atlanta authorities to notify the family members there.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



