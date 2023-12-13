2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1

Allie Goolrick
Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1

The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.

Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.

Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.

Here’s the top 50 list:

  1. Atlanta, Ga.

  2. Tempe, Arizona

  3. Kirkland, Washington

  4. Raleigh, North Carolina

  5. Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois

  6. Columbia, Maryland

  7. Somerville, Massachusetts

  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  9. Tampa, Florida

  10. Jersey City, New Jersey

  11. Boise, Idaho

  12. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  13. Irvine, California

  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey

  15. Arlington, Virginia

  16. Naperville, Illinois

  17. Milton, Massachusetts

  18. Fremont, California

  19. Carmel, Indiana

  20. Rockville, Maryland

  21. Franklin, Tennessee

  22. San Diego, California

  23. Hillsboro, Oregon

  24. Abington, Pennsylvania

  25. San Jose, California

  26. Alexandria, Virginia

  27. Chanhassen, Minnesota

  28. Denver, Colorado

  29. Overland Park, Kansas

  30. Morristown, New Jersey

  31. Lafayette, Colorado

  32. Camas, Washington

  33. Altamonte Springs, Florida

  34. South Burlington, Vermont

  35. Marietta, Georgia

  36. Kirkwood Missouri

  37. Glen Cove, New York

  38. Kaneohe, Hawaii

  39. Hutto, Texas

  40. Madison, Wisconsin

  41. Salt Lake City, Utah

  42. Bentonville, Arkansas

  43. Sarasota, Florida

  44. Nashua, New Hampshire

  45. Norman, Oklahoma

  46. Greenville, South Carolina

  47. Juneau, Alaska

  48. Coralville, Iowa

  49. Jeffersonville, Indiana

  50. Sparks, Nevada

