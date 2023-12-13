2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1
Two Georgia cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking. One even came in at #1
The website looks at U.S. cities in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie to determine who makes the list.
This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”
“These days, our No. 1 place to live is nothing short of a cultural behemoth. From the people who live and work in Atlanta to the parks, restaurants, bars and schools they inhabit, diversity pulses through this city,” Money.com wrote.
Atlanta has some of the largest year-over-year rates of job growth among U.S. cities as well as a very low unemployment rate, according to Money.com.
Atlanta suburb Marietta also made the list, coming in at #25 for its great schools, many parks and museums and family-friendly feel.
Here’s the top 50 list:
Atlanta, Ga.
Tempe, Arizona
Kirkland, Washington
Raleigh, North Carolina
Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois
Columbia, Maryland
Somerville, Massachusetts
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tampa, Florida
Jersey City, New Jersey
Boise, Idaho
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Irvine, California
Fort Lee, New Jersey
Arlington, Virginia
Naperville, Illinois
Milton, Massachusetts
Fremont, California
Carmel, Indiana
Rockville, Maryland
Franklin, Tennessee
San Diego, California
Hillsboro, Oregon
Abington, Pennsylvania
San Jose, California
Alexandria, Virginia
Chanhassen, Minnesota
Denver, Colorado
Overland Park, Kansas
Morristown, New Jersey
Lafayette, Colorado
Camas, Washington
Altamonte Springs, Florida
South Burlington, Vermont
Marietta, Georgia
Kirkwood Missouri
Glen Cove, New York
Kaneohe, Hawaii
Hutto, Texas
Madison, Wisconsin
Salt Lake City, Utah
Bentonville, Arkansas
Sarasota, Florida
Nashua, New Hampshire
Norman, Oklahoma
Greenville, South Carolina
Juneau, Alaska
Coralville, Iowa
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Sparks, Nevada
