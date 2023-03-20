2 Georgia men arrested for robbing Piggly Wiggly

Two Georgia men were arrested after robbing a Piggly Wiggly grocery store earlier this month, according to the Columbus Police Department.

On March 11, just before midnight, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly on the 4900 block of River Road concerning an armed robbery of the business.

The store’s night manager said an unknown man entered the business, pointed a gun at him, and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

A search warrant was executed at a location in Columbus and the majority of the money was recovered along with other evidence from the robbery.

On March 17, police arrested 21-year-old Christian Barajas and 27-year-old Caleb Summar for armed robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Cpl. R. Green at 706-225-4261 or roygreen@columbusga.org.

