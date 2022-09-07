2 Georgia men charged with sexual exploitation of children, drug crimes, police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday on unrelated sexual exploitation and drug charges, according to police.

Polk County Police Department arrested Zydrick Mitchell, 23, and Joey Turner, 42, after a search of their homes.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of a schedule II controlled substance, one count of intent to distribute cocaine and one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine, among other charges.

Turner was charged with 45 counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of methamphetamine possession, according to the release.

Police say there are no further details with either case at this time.

“The Polk County Police Department would like to thank (HSI), and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF) for their assistance in these investigations.”

