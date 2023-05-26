2 Georgia men dead after police say they shot at each other during fight

Two Georgia men are dead after they started shooting at each other during a domestic dispute on Tuesday night, according to WALB.com.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Country Club Drive in Americus around 10:25 p.m.

They found two men with gunshot wounds.

Michael Atkins, 24, was dead at the scene. The other man, Jekwan Cobb, 26, was taken to the hospital, where he also died.

Investigators determined that the men shot at each other and that there is no indication that any other suspects were involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the American Police Department at 229-924-3677.