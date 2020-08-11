2 Georgia police officers are being investigated after shooting at 5 Black children during a traffic stop

Police car stock photos

fhm/ Getty Images

Two police officers in Waycross, Georgia, are on leave and under investigation after one of the officers fired shots at a traffic incident involving Black children.

Neither the children nor the officers were struck by the bullet during the incident that occurred around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no known video of the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The two oldest involved, 15 and 16-year-old boys, face several charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

"My little sister is going to remember running from the police and falling in her own yard almost getting shot," another sibling not involved in the altercation told FirstCoastNews.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two police officers in Waycross, Georgia have been placed on leave and are under investigation after one of the officers fired "multiple shots" during a Saturday traffic stop that involved multiple Black children.

Inside the car were five siblings aged 9, 12, 14, 15, and 16, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A police officer had followed the vehicle, without using its siren or emergency lights, for several minutes in an attempt to obtain the car's license plate information after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the bureau, which is investigating the incident, said Monday.

The three youngest children eventually exited the car and ran away from it; one of the officers followed. The second officer, who remained with the two older siblings in the vehicle, approached the car from the front and began firing when he said the driver began to drive the vehicle toward him, the GBI said.

"There is no evidence" that the second officer, who fired the shots, was aiming toward the children who ran from the vehicle when he fired his gun, according to the report.

Following the gunfire, the 16 and 15-year-old siblings exited the vehicle while it was still in drive, the GBI said, before it came to a stop further up the road. Then, there was an altercation between the second officer and the 15-year-old who had exited the vehicle. The 15-year-old was eventually handcuffed and treated for minor injuries, according to the bureau.

Story continues

The 16-year-old driver faces several charges, including possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, reckless driving, stop sign violation, aggravated assault on a police officer, and driving without a driver's license. His 15-year-old brother was also charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, obstruction of an officer, and removal or attempt to remove a firearm from an officer.

In its Monday statement, the GBI said it had only been able to interview one of the three other children who fled the vehicle at the time of the incident. There is no known dashcam or bodycam video of the altercation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The boys who were charged were taking their brother to a football game, their sister said

Savannah Boyd, another sibling who wasn't involved in the altercation, told local news outlet FirstCoastNews that her older brothers had been taking their 9-year-old brother to a football game when they decided to return home after they noticed a police officer was following them. The altercation began when they turned on their street, she said.

"He's Black. He's a Black young man in this country, and it's a scary situation and I feel for him," Boyd said, according to FirstCoastNews.

Boyd, who recorded the aftermath of the incident during a Facebook Live broadcast, told the outlet one of the officers pistol-whipped her brother.

The older brothers had instructed their younger siblings to exit the vehicle and run toward their mother's house down the road, she told the outlet.

"The youngest one I really feel for," she said. "Every football game he's going to think, 'Wow I almost got shot before a football game. He's going to tell this story. He's going to remember this. My little sister is going to remember running from the police and falling in her own yard almost getting shot."

Read the original article on Insider