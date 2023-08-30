2 Georgia soldiers arrested for possessing 33 explosive devices, guns and steroids

Two active-duty staff sergeants were arrested for possession of explosives, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Staff Sgts. Christopher Reese, 30, and Lue Lor, 30, were arrested after an investigation conducted by both MCSO and the Criminal Investigation Division of Ft. Moore.

Deputies seized 33 explosive devices, 20 rifles, seven handguns, a mortar shell and $3,100 worth of steroids.

It’s unclear what they intended to do with the explosives and the guns.

Reese was charged with 33 counts of possession of explosive devices. Lue was charged with two counts of possession of explosive devices and oe count of possession of steroids with extent to distribute.

The case is still under investigation.

