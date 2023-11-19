2 girls dead, 1 injured after ‘domestic’ shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two girls are dead and one woman is seriously injured after a shooting in southwest Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting on Field Lark Drive at around 5:43 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers reportedly found two young girls dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say a woman went to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not release the ages of the victims.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that this shooting was the result of domestic violence. Memphis Police say the suspect is related to the victims.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee tag reading 390-BHTM.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.