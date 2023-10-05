2 GOP Lawmakers In The Running For House Speaker Position

TechCrunch

When it comes to visiting new cities, Airbnb changed the game for people who might have previously considered only hotels or guest houses: now, flexible alternatives in private homes, powered by a modern, digital interface for hosts and guests to connect with each other to book a stay, are a significant part of the mix for travelers. A startup from Berlin called Habyt wants to do the same for people looking to stay in cities for a little longer -- typically between six and nine months -- living "nomad" lifestyles or taking advantage of more flexible work policies. Today, Habyt is announcing a Series C of €40 million ($42 million) to fuel those ambitions.