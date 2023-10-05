2 GOP Lawmakers In The Running For House Speaker Position
2 GOP Lawmakers In The Running For House Speaker Position
2 GOP Lawmakers In The Running For House Speaker Position
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
American politics has been sliding into crisis and dysfunction for more than a decade, and the total breakdown in the House over Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker is only the latest chapter in a longer story.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
Also, you probably already love the brand! The post If you travel often but hate the hassle, these compact, handheld bags are a game changer appeared first on In The Know.
Yes, there are clear concerns about AI’s potential for auto-generating disinformation. Podcastle, a full-service podcasting platform which we covered when it raised $7 million in a round led by RTP Global and Point Nine Capital, is today joining the trend with a new tool it calls Magic Dust AI. The generative AI-driven tool can take a pretty ordinary or low-quality audio file and give it a near-studio-quality sheen, by eliminating background noise, enhancing its dynamic range and giving the speaker a more “professional mic” sound.
Mainstream social media platforms could face limits on their ability to take down independent journalism that violates their terms and conditions under a proposal agreed by European Union lawmakers yesterday. In a vote Tuesday, the European parliament set its negotiating position for upcoming talks with the Council on the bloc's draft Media Freedom Act -- taking aim at what MEPs called "arbitrary decisions by big platforms." The text adopted by MEPs expands on the European Commission's original proposal by setting out a requirement for larger platforms (i.e., very large online platforms, or VLOPs, with more than 45 million regional active monthly users) to give media services providers a heads-up of a planned takedown of their content -- giving them 24 hours to reply to the objections before any restriction or suspension is imposed.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
When it comes to visiting new cities, Airbnb changed the game for people who might have previously considered only hotels or guest houses: now, flexible alternatives in private homes, powered by a modern, digital interface for hosts and guests to connect with each other to book a stay, are a significant part of the mix for travelers. A startup from Berlin called Habyt wants to do the same for people looking to stay in cities for a little longer -- typically between six and nine months -- living "nomad" lifestyles or taking advantage of more flexible work policies. Today, Habyt is announcing a Series C of €40 million ($42 million) to fuel those ambitions.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
At the ‘Made by Google Event’ in New York, the company announced a new "generative AI" feature that will be made available on the Fitbit app later next year.
Google's new Pixel 8 comes with upgrades to all the major smartphone specs this year, but in a slightly smaller package.
Ball was in the best stretch of his young career when his knee gave out. He showed up in full uniform to media day vowing to return.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
The Twins' rookie drove in all three of Minnesota's runs Tuesday in its first postseason victory since 2004.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.