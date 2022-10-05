2 got life in prison for killing 9-year-old boy in Durham. Why third defendant didn’t.

Dival Nygee Magwood sat at the defense table in the stately federal courtroom, handcuffed and shackled, flanked by his two attorneys and guarded by two U.S. Marshals.

Magwood, 24, was the third and final defendant to be sentenced for killing 9-year-old Z’Yon Person in Durham three years ago.

Prosecutors argued Antonio Nathaniel Davenport Jr. , Derrick Lamont Dixon and Magwood were members of the Braggtown-based Northside Eight Trey Gangster Crips.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug 18, 2019, the three men mistook Z’Yon’s aunt’s SUV for rival gang members and opened fire, killing Z’Yon and shooting his then 8-year-old cousin in the arm as they were on the way to get snow cones.

The three Crips were seeking revenge after Davenport, also known as former 83 Babies rapper “Lil Tony,” had been jumped days earlier at The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Prosecutors said the people who attacked Davenport were in the O’Block gang, which took a video of the assault and shared it on social media, shaming Davenport and his gang.

In July a jury found Davenport, 27, guilty of three federal murder, gun and racketeering charges. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years on Tuesday.

Dixon and Magwood pleaded guilty to two charges before Davenport’s trial, and Dixon was also sentenced to a life sentence on Tuesday.

But Magwood’s actions and cooperation in the case complicated U.S. Middle District of North Carolina Judge William Osteen’s decision.

‘A target on his back’

The judge explained he considered sentencing factors such as the seriousness of the offense, general deterrence, the safety of the public and the history and the history and characteristics of the defendant.

On one hand, Osteen said, Magwood was a confessed shooter for the Crips. He was in the front seat of Davenport’s maroon Honda Accord on the hunt for gang rivals when Dixon and Davenport opened fired on the SUV and killed Z’Yon.

Magwood testified he would have taken a shot if he could, but his positioning in the car blocked his shot.

Z’Yon’s mother testified Tuesday that Magwood should still get a life sentence, just like the family is now living without the rising fourth grader who loved to play football and give hugs.

On the other hand, the judge said, after Magwood was arrested he cooperated with prosecutors and police, educating the jury and others during Davenport’s trial on the ins and out of gang life and some of his misdeeds as a Crips “demon,” the title for shooters.

His testimony allowed prosecutors to convict Davenport of not just murder, prosecutor JoAnna McFadden said, but murder and other crimes to aid in racketeering for the Eight Trey Gangster Crips.

Magwood’s actions have also put him in danger, his attorney noted, as the gang considers cooperating with police an action that is punishable by death.

“He’s scared,” attorney Darrin Jordan said. “He knows he has a target on his back.”

As he weighed Magwood’s sentence, Osteen asked what he could do as judge to deter the culture of violence witnesses said is thriving in Durham — and how his decision might affect others who consider cooperating with law enforcement.

“We want to send a message,” he said.

The judge’s sentence

After a 2 1/2 hour hearing, Osteen sentenced Magwood to two concurrent sentences of 23 years in prison.

The sentence was reduced to 22 years after Magwood was given credit for serving 19 months on a previous conviction related to the killing of Z’Yon.

After Magwood gets out, he will serve five years of probation.

When asked how she felt at the conclusion of the sentencing, Z’Yon’s mother said she remains numb.

“I am still devastated,” Ashley Ragland said.

Ragland thanked Magwood for his cooperation, but pointed out that while he will be able to build a life after prison, she will never see Z’Yon again.

Ragland said kids in Durham need more recreation opportunities and more agencies reaching out to kids like Magwood, whose environmental current carries them to them toward crime, to help them make better decisions.

“If we don’t have that, nothing is going to change,” she said.

During the courtroom discussion about Magwood’s sentence, she said she didn’t know how to feel. But she knows that she won’t go back to Durham.

“Durham has destroyed a lot of families,” she said. “Especially mine.”