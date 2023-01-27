2 Great Danes maul mail carrier handing package to homeowner, NC police say

Two Great Danes attacked a mail carrier as she handed a package to a homeowner in Lenoir on Thursday, Police Chief Brent Phelps said Friday.

The dogs pushed past the homeowner and attacked the 47-year-old U.S. Postal Service worker at the front door of the home just before 2 p.m., Phelps said in a Lenoir Police Department news release.

The home is in the 900 block of Norwood Street Southwest, off U.S. 321.

The homeowner immediately controlled the dogs and gave Goldsberry first aid, the chief said.

Goldsberry suffered severe injuries to her right forearm and puncture wounds to her back and right leg, according to the release.

She was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and then flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Phelps said. Her condition wasn’t available Friday.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement took possession of the dogs, Phelps said.

The 4-year-old dogs had never bitten anyone, their owner told police.

No dog-related calls at the home had been reported to police in the past, Phelps said. He said he expects no criminal charges to be filed in the case.