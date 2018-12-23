2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019

As interest rates for government-guaranteed bonds and CDs have risen over the past couple of years, dividend-paying stocks have lost some of their shine in the eyes of investors. That said, there are still some dividend stocks that yield far more than high-quality bonds or CDs.

Of course, dividend stocks come with risks. For one thing, if the stock price plunges, that could more than offset any dividend payments. Additionally, it's always possible that a company will reduce its payout.

Macy's (NYSE: M) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) are two dividend stocks with extremely high yields following the recent market sell-off. Moreover, they both offer meaningful opportunities for capital appreciation in 2019 and beyond.

An underrated department store stock

Macy's has had a very solid performance in 2018. Through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, comp sales rose 2.7%, driving a return to growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company's sales growth strategy is just starting to pay off, so there could be further sales gains ahead in 2019.

The exterior of the Macy's flagship store in Manhattan More

Macy's has posted solid sales growth recently. Image source: Macy's.

Meanwhile, Macy's debt repayments have lowered its interest expense and tax reform has substantially reduced its effective tax rate. This has driven a 56% surge in adjusted earnings per share to $1.45 on a year-to-date basis.

Nevertheless, Macy's stock has given up most of the gains it achieved in the first half of 2018. On Thursday, the stock fell back below $30, lifting its dividend yield to an impressive 5.2%.

Macy's $0.3775-per-share quarterly dividend works out to an annual payout of $1.51 per share. That's less than half of the company's projected 2019 EPS of $3.63, so the dividend seems fairly secure. In fact, while Macy's hasn't increased its dividend in more than two years, it could potentially do so in 2019, having slashed its debt load by nearly $3 billion since early 2016.

With a much-improved balance sheet and ample free cash flow, Macy's could also resume its share repurchase program in the coming year, driving EPS higher. Considering that the shares now trade for just eight times forward earnings, Macy's looks like a great dividend stock that could also deliver substantial capital appreciation in 2019 if sales trends remain solid.

A misunderstood mall REIT

As generous as Macy's dividend looks, it pales in comparison to the yield that PREIT stock offers today. Shares of the mall owner have lost half of their value since June -- including a big drop in the past week -- and fell below $6 on Thursday, putting them at their lowest level since the Great Recession. Based on its Thursday closing price of $5.80 and quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, PREIT stock has an incredible 14.5% annualized dividend yield.