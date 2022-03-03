🌱 2 Green Gaiter Bandits? + DTLA Redcat Galleries Show History

Good morning, Los Angeles; today is World Wildlife Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Thursday, March 3 off on an informed note. Here's everything going on around Los Angeles today.

Could there be two Green Gaiter Bandits? Also, head to the Redcat Galleries to celebrate Black and Women’s history. Finally, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez tackles gender inequality.



First, today's weather:

Clouds and sun; not as warm. High: 70 Low: 52.

Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:

The Green Gaiter Bandit was arrested Sunday. However, now there’s scuttlebutt that there are actually two Green Gaiter Bandits. The one is custody is a 55-year-old South Bay man whom authorities located in Palos Verdes Estates. While he is a suspect in 12 heists, the other one is linked to seven other robberies. (Patch) Plenty of L.A. venues are balking at the idea that Black History Month and Women’s History Month should have an entirely different focus. Case in point is the Redcat Galleries in downtown that are featuring Camae Ayewa and Rasheedah Phillips. We also learned Tuesday that at Reparations Club, a Black woman-owned independent bookstore, discussions spring up organically. (USC) City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez wants to tackle “gender inequities in the city’s transportation system.” Citing a study, which noted that “women are less likely to have a driver’s license and access to a vehicle than men,” she announced Wednesday that “the study suggests that transportation systems have largely failed to incorporate women’s unique interests and experiences.” She introduced a motion requesting information on providing new ways to support how women travel, support trip chaining, and improve safety. (My News LA) Miniseries are in, and HBO beat Netflix to the punch. The network is presenting “Winning Time,” which “chronicles the glitz, glamour, and serious game behind the 1980s LA Lakers.” We learned Wednesday that audiences can now relive the glory days of Magic Johnson and the crew. (KCRW) If you’re serious about Lent, you’re giving up meat. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up flavor. Wednesday's roundup introduces us to a number of L.A. Mexican eateries that serve meatless dishes. There are Los Ruizeñores in the El Rancho Market, La Luz del Día on Olvera, and El Huarache Azteca in Highland Park – to name a few. (L.A. Taco)

Today in Los Angeles:

CALCPA Holds CFO & Controllers Virtual Conference (8:30 AM)

Tempting Thursday at Cork Dork (9 AM)

Peninsula Center Book Sale at Miraleste Library (10 AM to 5 PM)

2022 Kids Yoga on the Deck Series at The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge (10 AM)

SCO Fundraiser at Green Dragon for Eagle Rock High (11 AM to 8 PM)

From my notebook:

How did film evolve from novel entertainment to the greatest art form of the 20th century?The LA County Museum of Art is placing cinema in the context of 19th-century Parisian visual culture. (Instagram)

The Los Angeles Unified reminds you that time is running out! Have you filled out your #FAFSA/#CADAA application? (Instagram)

Our St. Elmo Square-Mid City neighbor is wondering if anyone has moving boxes they don’t need. (Nextdoor)

A Westchester Osage neighbor is missing a Maltese Mix, 6 years old, tan color. Last seen between Lincoln Blvd and La Cienaga Blvd near Manchester Blvd in the Westchester area. Please call Betty at 310-642-7709 or 310-242-0581 or Gloria with any information. (Nextdoor)

Our West Adams East neighbor is looking for anyone who fixes / refurbishes vintage gas stoves. ? It is a 1950s model. (Nextdoor)

