2 guns stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints in last 4 days

Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped two guns in the last four days at security checkpoints, bringing the total caught this year to 19 — well on pace to set a new record for the number of guns caught in a single year, according to the TSA.

A gun was caught early this morning when a man from West Leechburg in Westmoreland County showed up with a 9mm handgun loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber. On June 10, an Atlanta man was arrested when a TSA officer removed a .357 revolver with 50 bullets from the man’s fanny pack. The gun was unloaded but was packed with two speed loaders with six bullets each and an additional loose 38 rounds of ammunition.

In each instance when the TSA officer spotted the guns in the checkpoint X-ray machines, airport police came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapons and ammunition. Federal penalties for bringing weapons to the checkpoint can run as high as $15,000.

Last year, 26 guns were caught at the airport. In 2021, 32 guns were caught.

