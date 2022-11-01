2 gunshot victims seek help at Pittsburgh hospital, EMS headquarters

Nov. 1—Two gunshot victims sought help early Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital and Pittsburgh EMS headquarters after being hurt outside of the city, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was dropped off at the Filbert Street EMS station in Shadyside around 3:30 a.m. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The shooting happened in McKeesport.

A second man arrived at another Pittsburgh hospital by private vehicle around the same time for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm. Authorities said they don't believe that person was shot within Pittsburgh city limits. It was unclear in what municipality the person was shot or if the two were connected.

Both victims were in stable condition, according to police.

