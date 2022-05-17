2 gunshot victims stable after 'targeted attack' in Dayton

May 17—Two people are in stable condition after they were shot Sunday evening while inside a car before it crashed into a house in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. to the area of 32 N. James H. McGee Boulevard on reports of a shooting and car crash.

"The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire," said Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department. "The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds."

The shooting appears to have been a "targeted attack," Bauer said.

Both gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, including one person who walked to Dayton Fire Department Station 13 at 1723 W. Third St., for help, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Initial reports indicated three young men shot at vehicle and left in a black car.

Anyone who saw the incident or who knows anything about it is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). A cash reward is available from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.