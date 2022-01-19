2 gunshots hit Benton patrol car. But the deputy may not have been the target

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was hit twice by gunfire late Monday night in Benton City.

The deputy was not injured, and investigators do not believe the patrol SUV was the intended target of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Early Tuesday, Adrian Francisco Pimentel, 30, turned himself in to deputies near his home, said Lt. Jason Erickson.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Regional SWAT Team was called out Monday night when the patrol car was hit about 10:15 p.m. while the deputy was driving on the 400 block of 9th Street.

As officers began to clear the area looking for the suspect and any evidence, Pimentel came forward , said Erickson.

Jail records show he was booked in at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Ninth Street between Chris and Babs avenues was blocked, with detours set up overnight, while they investigated into Tuesday afternoon.